YouTube mobile app gets new gestures, playback controls

The most prominent update is the new gesture that allow users to enter and exit full screen mode by simply swiping up to enter and down to exit, without the need to tap a button or rotating the phone.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

YouTube has added new features to its mobile app to make viewing and controlling videos easier with new gestures, playback controls and video chapters.

The most prominent update is the new gesture that allow users to enter and exit full screen mode by simply swiping up to enter and down to exit, without the need to tap a button or rotating the phone.

The gestures will be active when swiping on the playback window itself.

The video-streaming platform added a few new buttons on the video player. A new option that appears directly on the overlay menu allows users to enable or disable captions, along with a toggle to turn on or off auto-play video.

The video chapters feature has also got an upgrade with a new list that displays all the chapters of the video with a preview thumbnail.

YouTube is rolling out suggested actions that will prompt users to rotate their phones or play a video in VR to enhance the watching experience. Lastly, it has introduced bedtime reminders, a tool that sets reminders at specific times to stop watching videos and go to bed.