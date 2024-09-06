ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube limiting repeated recommendations of ideal body standards and social aggression videos to teens

Published - September 06, 2024 02:37 pm IST

YouTube said it is rolling out more safeguards for content recommendations for teens

The Hindu Bureau

YouTube said such content could impact teens negatively if viewed repeatedly [File] | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube is rolling out more safeguards for teenagers across Europe and the world, in order to curb their repeated exposure to certain content categories that could affect their mental health if repeatedly shown to them, said the company in a blog post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These categories include content that compares physical features and idealizes some types over others, idealizes specific fitness levels or body weights, or displays social aggression in the form of non-contact fights and intimidation,” said YouTube in a blog post.

YouTube said the new measures were developed with the inputs of independent experts from YouTube’s Youth and Families Advisory Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube approved almost 50 ads filled with misinformation that attacked India’s elections: Report

The Google-owned video platform is also working to remove content that is not compliant with its Community Guidelines.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Apart from these measures, users in Europe will be shown crisis support resource panels that are meant to connect them with experts to stop them from carrying out acts of self-harm.

YouTube also stressed on its credentials as a child- and family-friendly media company.

“Our products for youth — YouTube Kids and supervised experiences for pre-teens — reach more than 100 million active logged-in and logged-out viewers every month and the development of these products is guided by independent experts,” said the company in its blog post.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US