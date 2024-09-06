YouTube limiting repeated recommendations of ideal body standards and social aggression videos to teens

YouTube is rolling out more safeguards for teenagers across Europe and the world, in order to curb their repeated exposure to certain content categories that could affect their mental health if repeatedly shown to them, said the company in a blog post.

“These categories include content that compares physical features and idealizes some types over others, idealizes specific fitness levels or body weights, or displays social aggression in the form of non-contact fights and intimidation,” said YouTube in a blog post.

YouTube said the new measures were developed with the inputs of independent experts from YouTube’s Youth and Families Advisory Committee.

The Google-owned video platform is also working to remove content that is not compliant with its Community Guidelines.

Apart from these measures, users in Europe will be shown crisis support resource panels that are meant to connect them with experts to stop them from carrying out acts of self-harm.

YouTube also stressed on its credentials as a child- and family-friendly media company.

“Our products for youth — YouTube Kids and supervised experiences for pre-teens — reach more than 100 million active logged-in and logged-out viewers every month and the development of these products is guided by independent experts,” said the company in its blog post.