GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube limiting repeated recommendations of ideal body standards and social aggression videos to teens

YouTube said it is rolling out more safeguards for content recommendations for teens

Published - September 06, 2024 02:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
YouTube said such content could impact teens negatively if viewed repeatedly [File]

YouTube said such content could impact teens negatively if viewed repeatedly [File] | Photo Credit: AP

YouTube is rolling out more safeguards for teenagers across Europe and the world, in order to curb their repeated exposure to certain content categories that could affect their mental health if repeatedly shown to them, said the company in a blog post.

“These categories include content that compares physical features and idealizes some types over others, idealizes specific fitness levels or body weights, or displays social aggression in the form of non-contact fights and intimidation,” said YouTube in a blog post.

YouTube said the new measures were developed with the inputs of independent experts from YouTube’s Youth and Families Advisory Committee.

YouTube approved almost 50 ads filled with misinformation that attacked India’s elections: Report

The Google-owned video platform is also working to remove content that is not compliant with its Community Guidelines.

Apart from these measures, users in Europe will be shown crisis support resource panels that are meant to connect them with experts to stop them from carrying out acts of self-harm.

YouTube also stressed on its credentials as a child- and family-friendly media company.

“Our products for youth — YouTube Kids and supervised experiences for pre-teens — reach more than 100 million active logged-in and logged-out viewers every month and the development of these products is guided by independent experts,” said the company in its blog post.

Published - September 06, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.