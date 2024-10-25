Youtube introduces shopping affiliate programme for eligible Indian creators via Flipkart and Myntra

Google-owned YouTube is expanding its YouTube Shopping affiliate programme so that eligible creators in India can tag products in their videos and earn commissions from viewers’ purchases on Flipkart and Myntra.

Video creators can feature products in their videos and pin them during livestreams, while a product list with information will be shown to viewers. Users can then click on a product to go its page on the retailer’s website, without having to search for it themselves. This feature also applies to existing videos.

“By making product discovery seamless across every format—from long-form videos and Shorts to livestreams—and accessible on any device—mobile, web, and Connected TVs— YouTube is amplifying the impact creators can have and making it easier than ever for them to connect with their audiences,” said the company in a press release.

The video giant already has a shopping feature for eligible creators to link their stores to their channels. However, in order to be eligible for the YouTube Shopping affiliate programme, creators have to be in the YouTube Partner Programme, must have more than 10,000 channel subscribers, and be based in an eligible country such as the U.S. or India.

The creator cannot have a music channel or a channel that is classified as being ‘Made for Kids.’

“The incredible global success of YouTube Shopping, with over 30 billion hours of shopping-related content watched in 2023 alone, demonstrates the power of connecting creators, viewers, and brands in exciting new ways. We’re now bringing this same momentum to India with the launch of the YouTube Shopping affiliate program starting with Flipkart and Myntra,” said Travis Katz, General Manager and Vice President, Shopping, YouTube, adding, “We’re always looking to provide creators with more choice in how they connect their viewers to products they love. We will look to gradually expand to more partners in the future, as we continue to build our capabilities.”