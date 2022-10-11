YouTube introduces handles for better identification for creators 

Handles can be used across channels and Shorts, and will be made available to creators gradually over the course of the month

The Hindu Bureau
October 11, 2022 15:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Handles for YouTube creators will be made available gradually over the course of the month | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube on Monday said it will bring handles to its platform. The company shared that creators will be given an option to choose a unique handle name and will be notified when they can choose their handles. 

ADVERTISEMENT

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

To make the transition smoother, the company said there will be a gradual rollout of handles to creators. Factors like subscriber count, activity status of the channels and overall YouTube presence will be taken into account when deciding who gets to pick their handle name first. 

For users who have existing personalised URLs for their channels, there will be the option to use either the existing URL as the handle or change it once it’s their turn. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company also shared that when users choose their handle, matching URLs will automatically be created for them. Also users will be redirected to the new handle-based URL to ensure unified presence for creators on the platform. 

Handles on YouTube will allow users to mention others in comments, descriptions, titles, and more. According to YouTube, this will allow creators to “establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube ‘‘. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Also Read | YouTube expands monetisation plans to Shorts video creators

“We want to ensure creators can craft an identity as unique as their content, while giving viewers the confidence that they are interacting with their favourite creators”, the company shared in a blogpost. 

The use of handles is commonplace on social media networks and is seen as an inherent aspect to boost user engagement and mentions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
internet
social networking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app