YouTube on Monday said it will bring handles to its platform. The company shared that creators will be given an option to choose a unique handle name and will be notified when they can choose their handles.

To make the transition smoother, the company said there will be a gradual rollout of handles to creators. Factors like subscriber count, activity status of the channels and overall YouTube presence will be taken into account when deciding who gets to pick their handle name first.

For users who have existing personalised URLs for their channels, there will be the option to use either the existing URL as the handle or change it once it’s their turn.

The company also shared that when users choose their handle, matching URLs will automatically be created for them. Also users will be redirected to the new handle-based URL to ensure unified presence for creators on the platform.

Handles on YouTube will allow users to mention others in comments, descriptions, titles, and more. According to YouTube, this will allow creators to “establish their distinct presence and brand on YouTube ‘‘.

“We want to ensure creators can craft an identity as unique as their content, while giving viewers the confidence that they are interacting with their favourite creators”, the company shared in a blogpost.

The use of handles is commonplace on social media networks and is seen as an inherent aspect to boost user engagement and mentions.