ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X access blocked for many in Turkiye after deadly TUSAS attack: Report

Published - October 24, 2024 02:41 pm IST

Access to YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X were curtailed for many in Turkiye after an attack against the TUSAS aircraft and defence systems manufacturer

The Hindu Bureau

Emergency and security teams are deployed outside of Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. at the outskirts of Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (AP Photo) | Photo Credit: Mert Gokhan Koc

Many users in Turkiye were unable to use social media platforms YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X in the country after an attack against the state-run TUSAS aircraft and defence systems manufacturer outside Ankara, reported BBC and other outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack carried out by a woman and a man with guns killed five and injured more than 20 people, according to the Turkish government authorities.

Meta to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey over data sharing clash

There was a media blackout, per BBC, but some Turkish users were able to access the blocked social media platforms with the use of VPNs.

Though a group had not taken responsibility for the attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the attackers had been killed and that suspects included the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Turkiye has in the past throttled access to social media platforms, and blocked Instagram in early August. The move came after Instagram removed posts condoling the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US