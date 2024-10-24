YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, X access blocked for many in Turkiye after deadly TUSAS attack: Report

Many users in Turkiye were unable to use social media platforms YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and X in the country after an attack against the state-run TUSAS aircraft and defence systems manufacturer outside Ankara, reported BBC and other outlets.

The attack carried out by a woman and a man with guns killed five and injured more than 20 people, according to the Turkish government authorities.

There was a media blackout, per BBC, but some Turkish users were able to access the blocked social media platforms with the use of VPNs.

Though a group had not taken responsibility for the attack, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that the attackers had been killed and that suspects included the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkiye has in the past throttled access to social media platforms, and blocked Instagram in early August. The move came after Instagram removed posts condoling the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.

