YouTube has launched a new AI chatbot to help recover hacked accounts

YouTube has announced a new AI to help users recover accounts that have been compromised by hackers. Labelled as a “troubleshooting tool,” the feature is available on Google’s support page and accessible through the YouTube Help Center. The chatbot then asks the account owner a series of questions and helps them secure their hacked Google login while also reversing any changes made to their accounts.

The support assistant is currently available in English and is limited to a select number of creators but Google has said that they will be expanding the feature gradually to all YouTube creators.

The Verge tested the bot and found it to have reasonable number of guardrails but still doesn’t address the gap between smaller account owners on YouTube and the platform’s support team. In case any issues pop up, just large creators on YouTube are able to speak to a rep directly while smaller accounts have to look through help pages.

There have been instances in the past when YouTube accounts of even big creators like Linus Tech Tips were hacked, while hacked small partnered accounts have taken a long time to resolve.

