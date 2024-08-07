YouTube creators can soon run ads during livestreams through a picture-in-picture feature 

YouTube is experimenting a feature that will allow creators to run ads alongside a livestream through a picture-in-picture format. If implemented, users will be able to continue watching live content without worrying about missing anything because of ad breaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

An update on a Google Support page posted by the company on August 5 said, “YouTube is experimenting with Picture in Picture for live mid-rolls. Some viewers on select devices will begin to see the new ad format in the coming months, allowing creators to run ads without disrupting the live stream!”

In September last year, YouTube launched its first test of mid-roll ads for live streams where a countdown timer informed viewers of when the ad would start. There was also a delay option that allowed creators to push ads back from appearing at inappropriate moments.

ADVERTISEMENT

YouTube noted that creators using automated live mid-rolls had seen an average increase of over 20% in their instream ad revenue per hour.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Given that these ads are less disruptive, creators are more prone to enable ads which would also mean more ad revenue for YouTube.

In the second-quarter results reported by parent company Alphabet on July 24, YouTube notably missed their ad revenue estimates despite growing to $8.66 billion as compared to $7.66 billion last year. While the app is the largest video platform globally, competition from rivals like TikTok has increased exponentially.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.