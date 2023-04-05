YouTube alerts users on phishing attempts through emails using its domain name

April 05, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST

Video sharing platform YouTube has alerted users that hackers were sending them phishing emails with suspicious links that appear to come from an official YouTube email address.

YouTube retweeted screenshots of the phishing emails and warned users that they were coming from the address ‘no-reply@youtube.com.’

As the address used the YouTube domain name and the video in the screenshot was linked to an account named ‘YouTube Team,’ the chance of user confusion was high.

The email told users that YouTube’s policies were changing and shared a video that urged recipients to read a longer description by clicking on the link.

The Google-owned company did not specify how its domain name was misused.

YouTube advised users to remain cautious and not click on any links or files that came in the email sent from the address ‘no-reply@youtube.com.’

The video sharing platform said its team was investigating the complaint and shared more tips for users to keep their accounts safe.