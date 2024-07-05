You could soon make AI avatars on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a generative AI feature that will allow users to create personalised avatars of themselves, The Verge stated. The feature, which is still in its beta version, could produce images based on text prompts with user images, powered by Meta’s Llama AI model.

According to the report users will be able to imagine themselves “in any setting from the forest to outer space,” with the tool. Screenshots viewed by the outlet revealed that the sample images seemed like the ones commonly generated by other AI platforms, like Lensa AI.

WhatsApp users can take photos of themselves once which will be used to train the Meta AI model and then generate any AI avatar of their choice with a text prompt starting with “Imagine me,” followed by a description of their setting in the Meta AI chat. They can also type “@Meta AI imagine me....” in other conversations.

The tool is optional and has to be enabled by users when they want to use it. The reference images can be deleted by the users whenever they choose.

While WhatsApp has not confirmed a launch date for the tool yet, the platform has been rolling out support for the Meta AI Llama chatbot with the AI image generation feature being made available for US users.