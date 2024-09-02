ADVERTISEMENT

You can install multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store at once: Report

Published - September 02, 2024 10:41 am IST

The new update on the Google Play Store should cut down the time it takes users to download multiple Android apps and install or update them

The Hindu Bureau

Google Play Store users can download more than one Android app at once, per reports [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More users who download multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store will not have to wait for their apps to become functional one-by-one, but might instead see apps getting downloaded, installed, or updated simultaneously., according to reports from tech outlets Android Police and The Verge.

Instead of handling the apps or activating them on an individual basis, some Android users have noted that their device can handle up to three apps at once, saving them time.

Cybercriminals target outdated Android devices with ransomware attacks: Report  

It is not yet clear whether the upgrade has been rolled out to all users yet.

The feature on Google Play Store to install/update multiple apps at once comes years after the same was introduced to Apple iOS users.

Some users saw that they could download Google Play Store apps simultaneously but only install/update them one-by-one.

It is a good practice to routinely update your downloaded apps, in order to enjoy the latest features and security protections.

