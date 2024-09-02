You can install multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store at once: Report

More users who download multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store will not have to wait for their apps to become functional one-by-one, but might instead see apps getting downloaded, installed, or updated simultaneously., according to reports from tech outlets Android Police and The Verge.

Instead of handling the apps or activating them on an individual basis, some Android users have noted that their device can handle up to three apps at once, saving them time.

It is not yet clear whether the upgrade has been rolled out to all users yet.

The feature on Google Play Store to install/update multiple apps at once comes years after the same was introduced to Apple iOS users.

Some users saw that they could download Google Play Store apps simultaneously but only install/update them one-by-one.

It is a good practice to routinely update your downloaded apps, in order to enjoy the latest features and security protections.