GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

You can install multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store at once: Report

The new update on the Google Play Store should cut down the time it takes users to download multiple Android apps and install or update them

Published - September 02, 2024 10:41 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google Play Store users can download more than one Android app at once, per reports [File]

Google Play Store users can download more than one Android app at once, per reports [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

More users who download multiple Android apps from the Google Play Store will not have to wait for their apps to become functional one-by-one, but might instead see apps getting downloaded, installed, or updated simultaneously., according to reports from tech outlets Android Police and The Verge.

Instead of handling the apps or activating them on an individual basis, some Android users have noted that their device can handle up to three apps at once, saving them time.

Cybercriminals target outdated Android devices with ransomware attacks: Report  

It is not yet clear whether the upgrade has been rolled out to all users yet.

The feature on Google Play Store to install/update multiple apps at once comes years after the same was introduced to Apple iOS users.

Some users saw that they could download Google Play Store apps simultaneously but only install/update them one-by-one.

It is a good practice to routinely update your downloaded apps, in order to enjoy the latest features and security protections.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.