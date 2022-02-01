Yearly smartphone shipments grow for the first time since 2017: report

01 February 2022 17:56 IST

Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo recorded their highest-ever annual shipments defying the global chip shortage.

The global annual smartphone shipments grew for the first time since 2017, reaching 1.39 billion units in 2021, according to research firm Counterpoint.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today's Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

India, too, had a good year due to higher replacement rates, better availability and more attractive financing options in mid-to high-tier phones, the research firm said.

Advertising

Advertising

Apple, Xiaomi, OPPO and Vivo recorded their highest-ever annual shipments defying the global chip shortage.

Counterpoint estimated that Apple’s global smartphone shipments reached a record 237.9 million units in 2021, growing 18% from 2020 due to the strong performance by the iPhone 12 series.

"The global smartphone recovery in 2021 followed a pandemic-hit 2020 and subsequent pent-up demand in regions like North America, Latin America and India. Growth in the US was driven largely by demand for Apple’s first 5G-enabled iPhone 12 series," said Harmeet Singh Walia, senior analyst, Counterpoint.

In China, Apple regained the top position among smartphone brands in the December-ending quarter after six years due to the iPhone 13.

It also surpassed Samsung as the top smartphone vendor globally in the last quarter, 2021 shipping 81.5 million units in the same quarter while Samsung shipped 67 million units.

However, Samsung led the global annual smartphone shipments in 2021, shipping 271 million units.

Counterpoint expects good growth for smartphones in 2022 as the world is recovering from the pandemic with supply issues expected to end towards the middle of this year.