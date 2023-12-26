Year after attack, GTA 5 source code leaked online: Report

December 26, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

A year after a threat actor group hacked into Rockstar games and stole corporate data, the source code for GTA 5 was leaked online.

The source code was reportedly being shared on channels including Discord, Telegram and the dark web, a report from Bleeping Computer said.

The threat actor group behind the leak has earlier leaked pre-released videos of Grand Theft Auto 6. At the time the group had claimed to have stolen the GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code and assets, including test builds for the popular game.

In the initial attack that took place in 2022, threat actors hacked into Rockstar games and claimed to have gained access to the company’s internal Slack server and Confluence wiki.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The threat actor group behind the attack is known for performing social engineering and SIM swapping attacks to breach corporate networks, and was reportedly behind cyberattacks on Uber, Microsoft, Rockstar Games, Okta, Nvidia, Ubisoft and Samsung.

And while active members of the group were arrested, some of the members are now believed to be active in loose-knit hacking collectives. The collective utilises social engineering, phishing, MFA fatigue and SIM swapping attacks to target the networks of large organisations.

While source code leaks may not be perceived as dramatic events, they pose a significant threat to an organization’s overall security. Source codes function as blueprints, detailing the inner workings of products offered by organizations. Exploiting vulnerabilities discovered in these codes can lead to further attacks on both the organization and its customers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.