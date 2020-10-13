Yahoo Groups to shut down on December 15

The Verizon-owned company said that the product no longer fits its long-term strategy as the company is focusing on other areas of the business.

Yahoo on Monday said it will shut down its Yahoo Groups as of December 15, 2020, putting an end to the 19-year-old legacy of the discussion board platform.

The Verizon-owned company said that the product no longer fits its long-term strategy as the company is focusing on other areas of the business.

“Yahoo Groups has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years,” Yahoo said in a statement.

“Over that same period, we’ve witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content.”

Users can no longer create new groups, and from December 15, they will not be able to send or receive emails from Yahoo Groups. The website will no longer be accessible.

If a user tries to send an email after shutdown, the message will not be delivered and they will receive a failure notification. However, previously sent and received emails will not be erased, and will remain in user’s email.

To help its current group users continue having group connections, Yahoo recommends a few sites such as Facebook Groups, Google Groups and Groups.io, which offers a paid function to export members from Yahoo group.

Only admins of Yahoo group will be able to download a full list of group members’ email addresses.