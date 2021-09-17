Xiaomi's smart glasses can take photos and calls, display notifications and navigate

17 September 2021 22:10 IST

Xiaomi has launched its new Smart Glasses, a wearable device that has the capability of taking phone calls and photos, navigation, notification display, teleprompter, and real-time text and photo translations.

The device weighs 51 gms and is equipped with a quad-core ARM processor, battery, touch pad, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth modules, and Android operating system.

The “Phone call” function will enable the user to see the caller's number. Using the built-in microphone and speaker, both parties can hear each other clearly, Mi said.

The 5MP camera on the front of the glasses can take photos and translate text in photos. The indicator light next to the camera will illuminate when the camera is in-use to indicate that photos are being taken.

With the built-in microphone and translating algorithm, the device can transcribe audio into text with translations in real time.

The “Notifications” function selects and pushes the most important messages, like smart home alarms, urgent information from office apps, and messages from important contacts to avoid disturbing users.

“Navigation” function will enable Xiaomi Smart Glasses to present roads and maps in front of the user in real time while driving.