Xiaomi’s first ever quadruped robot is CyberDog

Xiaomi has developed new bio-inspired, quadruped robot -- CyberDog. The robot is equipped with touch sensors, cameras, ultrasonic sensors, and GPS modules to help it sense, analyse, and interact with its environment.

It can analyse its surroundings in real-time, create navigational maps, plot its destination, and avoid obstacles. Coupled with human posture and face recognition tracking, it can follow its owner and dart around obstructions.

It can be controlled using voice assistant or a smartphone app, Xiaomi said in statement.

The Chinese company claims the robot can do a range of high-speed movements up to 3.2m/s and complicated actions such as backflip.

CyberDog is powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX platform, an AI supercomputer, and it is capable of processing massive amount of data captured by its sensor system.

External interfaces on the robot including 3 type-C ports and 1 HDMI port, will allow integration of hardware add-ons or software systems like searchlight, panoramic camera, motion camera, LiDAR.