Xiaomi unveils ‘Human x Car x Home’ smart ecosystem at MWC 2024

February 29, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

This innovation is said to seamlessly connect people, cars, and homes. The aim is to create an unparalleled end-to-end interconnectivity, transforming futuristic concepts into tangible realities

The Hindu Bureau

Xiaomi unveiled its “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem at Mobile World Congress (MWC). | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled its “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

According to Daniel Desjarlais, Director of Communications at Xiaomi International, the “Human x Car x Home” concept reflects their commitment to user-centric innovation.

This innovation is said to seamlessly connect people, cars, and homes. The aim is to create an unparalleled end-to-end interconnectivity, transforming futuristic concepts into tangible realities.

Xiaomi HyperOS, the foundation of this ecosystem, facilitates cross-device collaboration across more than 200 product categories and 600 million global devices.

The Chinese company also showcased its first electric vehicle, Xiaomi SU7, that stands out as a full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan, incorporating five core EV technologies.

Xiaomi’s also unveiled its second-generation quadruped robot, CyberDog 2, at the event.

