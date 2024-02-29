Xiaomi unveils ‘Human x Car x Home’ smart ecosystem at MWC 2024

February 29, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled its “Human x Car x Home” smart ecosystem at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona.

According to Daniel Desjarlais, Director of Communications at Xiaomi International, the “Human x Car x Home” concept reflects their commitment to user-centric innovation.

This innovation is said to seamlessly connect people, cars, and homes. The aim is to create an unparalleled end-to-end interconnectivity, transforming futuristic concepts into tangible realities.

Xiaomi HyperOS, the foundation of this ecosystem, facilitates cross-device collaboration across more than 200 product categories and 600 million global devices.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Chinese company also showcased its first electric vehicle, Xiaomi SU7, that stands out as a full-size high-performance eco-technology sedan, incorporating five core EV technologies.

Xiaomi’s also unveiled its second-generation quadruped robot, CyberDog 2, at the event.

