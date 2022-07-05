Xiaomi unveils ‘Cyberdog’, and with it explores robotics

Xiaomi on Monday unveiled the ‘Cyberdog’, a robotic quadruped resembling an actual dog

With the Cyberdog, the Chinese smartphone maker aims to enter the world of robotics and quadrupeds that might find their use in security screening in future.

Xiaomi will display the CyberDog at Mi Homes across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The four-legged robot is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson Xavier NX AI Supercomputer for Embedded Edge Systems and is paired with 128GB of SSD storage. The CyberDog is equipped with 11 sensors that provide instant feedback to guide its movements, making it the perfect partner for assisted living.

CyberDog is capable of perceiving its surroundings and comes with camera sensors including AI interactive cameras, binocular ultra-wide angle fisheye cameras, and Intel RealSense D450 Depth module. It can be trained with its computer vision algorithm.

Built on this vision sensor system are autonomous object tracking, SLAM, and centimeter-scale obstacle avoidance and navigation. The CyberDog can analyze its surroundings in real-time, create navigational maps, plot its destination, and avoid obstacles.

Coupled with human posture and face recognition tracking, CyberDog can create navigation maps in real-time. Users can also use voice assistants to command and control CyberDog by setting a wake word, or simply use its accompanying remote and smartphone app.

The robot can be further customized by developers thanks to three USB Type-C and an HDMI port to explore and integrate a wide range of innovative and creative hardware add-ons or software systems, be it a search light, panoramic camera, motion camera, LiDAR, or more.