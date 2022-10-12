Xiaomi starts live video support for selected products | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi on Wednesday started live video support as part of its after-sales service for smart TVs, robot vacuum cleaners, and smart water purifiers. Through this new support feature, users can reach out to Xiaomi for grievances related to these products, over video call.

For the live video support, Xiaomi and Redmi users can register a request on the Xiaomi India online portal. Post registration, a tech support expert will call the customer on their phone, understand the issue, and share a link to a video calling tool.

With the user’s agreement, the expert will be able to see the customer’s device via the phone camera and will help them during the video call. If unresolved, an engineer will be sent free of charge for a product under warranty.

Apart from live video support, the Chinese smartphone maker also offers support over chat, email and voice calls. It offers voice support in 11 Indian languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Bengali, and Gujarati, among others. Xiaomi also has Bot support 24x7 in Hindi and English.

“With the launch of ‘Live video support,’ we want to provide our consumers with an instant solution that offers a seamless experience and does not disrupt their everyday life. For us at Xiaomi India, customer satisfaction and safety are of utmost importance, and we will continue to innovate and offer them the best-in-class service experience,” said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.