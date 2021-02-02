Xiaomi launches remote charging device

02 February 2021 20:08 IST

The technologyy was developed based on "space positioning and energy transmission," Xiaomi said.

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi introduced Mi Air Charge to enable users to remotely charge electronic devices, without any cables or wireless charging stands.

The charging pile has five phase built-in interference antenna to accurately detect a smartphone's location.

The device has 144 antenna that transmit millimeter-wide waves to the phone through beam-forming.

On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has also developed a miniaturised antenna array with built-in “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”.

The Beacon antenna broadcasts position information and the receiving antenna converts the millimeter wave signal into electric energy that charges the phone.

Currently, the technology can charge multiple devices within a radius of several meters, at the same time.

Xiaomi claims that even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.

Xiaomi also plans to make the new charging technology work with smart watches, other wearables and living room devices.