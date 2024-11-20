ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi launches Redmi A4 5G priced at under ₹10,000 with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in India

Updated - November 20, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 5G comes in two variants and two colours, priced at under ₹10,000, and packs a 5,160mAh battery

The Hindu Bureau

The Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi has launched in India the Redmi A4 5G smartphone that starts at ₹8,499 and runs on the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform.

The budget smartphone by the Chinese maker comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone also packs a 5,160mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger worth ₹1,999. It is IP52-rated for water and dust resistance.

The phone will further keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack, so users will not have to buy wireless earphones in order to listen to music or watch content. Xiaomi boasted a 150% volume boost for a better listening experience.

Coming to the camera specs, the Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G comes with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5 MP front camera.

“With the global debut of the Redmi A4 5G, we reaffirm our commitment to making advanced 5G connectivity a reality for India. Priced at just ₹8499, this device is a testament to our belief in ‘Innovation for Everyone,’ breaking new ground by delivering true 5G at a price point where such options are practically non-existent,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

The Redmi A4 5G comes in the Starry Black and Sparkle Purple colours. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹8,499 while the 4GB + 128GB is priced at ₹9,499.

