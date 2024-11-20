 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Xiaomi launches Redmi A4 5G priced at under ₹10,000 with Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 in India

Xiaomi’s Redmi A4 5G comes in two variants and two colours, priced at under ₹10,000, and packs a 5,160mAh battery

Updated - November 20, 2024 01:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack [File]

The Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack [File] | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Xiaomi has launched in India the Redmi A4 5G smartphone that starts at ₹8,499 and runs on the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 platform.

The budget smartphone by the Chinese maker comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone also packs a 5,160mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger worth ₹1,999. It is IP52-rated for water and dust resistance.

The phone will further keep the 3.5 mm headphone jack, so users will not have to buy wireless earphones in order to listen to music or watch content. Xiaomi boasted a 150% volume boost for a better listening experience.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Vivo X100 Pro | Features, prices, specs, and more

Coming to the camera specs, the Xiaomi Redmi A4 5G comes with a 50 MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 5 MP front camera.

“With the global debut of the Redmi A4 5G, we reaffirm our commitment to making advanced 5G connectivity a reality for India. Priced at just ₹8499, this device is a testament to our belief in ‘Innovation for Everyone,’ breaking new ground by delivering true 5G at a price point where such options are practically non-existent,” said Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India.

The Redmi A4 5G comes in the Starry Black and Sparkle Purple colours. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at ₹8,499 while the 4GB + 128GB is priced at ₹9,499.

Published - November 20, 2024 01:34 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.