Xiaomi invests ₹42 cr in recruitment platform WorkIndia

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has invested ₹42 crore in WorkIndia, India’s largest blue collar recruitment platform, the company announced on Monday.

Previous investors of WorkIndia include VC investors such as Beenext Pte Ltd and Asuka Investments, a top hedge fund in Japan.

WorkIndia has 1.5 crore registered job seekers and presence in 763 cities across India.

“The company has created a massive presence in the Indian Blue Collar segment within a short span of time. At Xiaomi, we thrive towards providing innovation for everyone and we see significant future potential in WorkIndia,” said Manu Jain, Global Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India.

With 125 million user events captured every month and dynamic algorithms already in place, WorkIndia is one of the few Indian start—ups that is ready for Artificial Intelligence capability.

“Team WorkIndia thrives on two aspects -- one, extreme innovation and two, the excitement of becoming a global leader in the blue-collar segment. Xiaomi’s focus on innovation and the disruption they have brought to the market has clear adjacencies with us,” said Kunal Patil and Nilesh Dungarwal, Co-founders at WorkIndia.