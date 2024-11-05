ADVERTISEMENT

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B quits

Published - November 05, 2024 03:14 pm IST

Muralikrishnan has been the face of the brand in India since Manu Kumar Jain left it in 2023. He was spearheading the India business amidst rising calls for localisation

The Hindu Bureau

Muralikrishnan B, Xiaomi India President   | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B has announced his departure from the company by the end of this year. He was associated with Xiaomi for the past six years. The official statement shared by the Chinese smartphone making company says that Muralikrishnan is ‘set to pursue his passion for academic research’. Even though, he will continue as an independent strategic advisor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muralikrishnan has been the face of the brand in India since Manu Kumar Jain left it in 2023. He was spearheading the India business amidst rising calls for localisation.

“My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market. I am grateful to Xiaomi’s leadership for their guidance, to my peers and team members for their support, and to our partners and Xiaomi fans who have been integral to our success,” said Muralikrishnan B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murali joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his promotion to President in 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Under Murali’s leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India’s growth journey remains stronger than ever” said Adam Zeng, SVP of the Group and President of International Business Department.

Now, Xiaomi India has Sudhin Mathur as COO, Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US