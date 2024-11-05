GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B quits

Muralikrishnan has been the face of the brand in India since Manu Kumar Jain left it in 2023. He was spearheading the India business amidst rising calls for localisation

Published - November 05, 2024 03:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Muralikrishnan B, Xiaomi India President  

Muralikrishnan B, Xiaomi India President   | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B has announced his departure from the company by the end of this year. He was associated with Xiaomi for the past six years. The official statement shared by the Chinese smartphone making company says that Muralikrishnan is ‘set to pursue his passion for academic research’. Even though, he will continue as an independent strategic advisor.

Muralikrishnan has been the face of the brand in India since Manu Kumar Jain left it in 2023. He was spearheading the India business amidst rising calls for localisation.

“My experience at Xiaomi India has been one of the most fulfilling chapters of my career. The values of sincerity and passion that Xiaomi embodies have been central to our journey. I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together in such a dynamic market. I am grateful to Xiaomi’s leadership for their guidance, to my peers and team members for their support, and to our partners and Xiaomi fans who have been integral to our success,” said Muralikrishnan B.

Murali joined Xiaomi India in 2018 and held various roles, including Chief Operating Officer, before his promotion to President in 2022.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Under Murali’s leadership, Xiaomi has seen exceptional success in India, continuing to be a key player in the technology landscape and connecting millions to innovative products. We deeply appreciate his contribution, and our commitment to India’s growth journey remains stronger than ever” said Adam Zeng, SVP of the Group and President of International Business Department.

Now, Xiaomi India has Sudhin Mathur as COO, Sameer Rao (CFO), Varun Madan (CPO), and Anuj Sharma (CMO).

