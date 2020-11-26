Xiaomi, Boat earbuds top India's wireless hearable shipment list, report says

26 November 2020 17:03 IST

The overall wireless hearables shipment grew over 700% in the quarter compared with the previous year as working and studying from home continued to boost demand, the report noted.

Xiaomi's Redmi Earbuds was the top-selling wireless hearable in the September ended quarter. Boat's Airdopes 441 secured the second spot on the list.

Xiaomi’s ₹999 promotional price and enhanced features like improved call quality, comfortable fit and multi-function button has made the brand to top the list, according to Counterpoint Research.

The Airdopes 441 model grabbed the second spot in the top 5 list for model shipments, riding on its affordable pricing and features like water resistance, better sound quality, USB Type-C charging and up to 25 hours of battery life, the report stated. The earbuds was the market leader with 18% share.

Realme dropped to the third spot with 12% market share as the brand had no new launch during Q3 2020, and the entry of new players gave customers good alternatives. Nevertheless, two of its models – Buds Q and Buds Air Neo – managed to retain their spots in the top 5 list for best-selling models.

JBL grabbed the fourth position with 8% share in Q3 2020, compared to 15% in Q2 2020. The brand witnessed a drop in its share due to increasing competition and more consumers preferring value offerings due to economic slowdown.

Apple, which had scooped out the biggest market share in 2019, managed to restore its spot in the top 5 brands list during this quarter, increasing its share to 6%. Its AirPods (2nd Gen) model also found a place in the top 5 list for model shipments.

