Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Vivo X100 Pro | Features, prices, specs, and more

While Chinese phone makers are known for making budget-friendly offerings and entry-level phones for Indian users in a price sensitive market, brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus are also expanding their list of premium and ultra-premium offerings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two examples include the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Vivo X100 Pro, the former partnering with Leica while the latter teamed up with Zeiss, in order to let users experience premium photography powered by analogue masters.

Let’s look at how else they differ.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Vivo X100 Pro Price ₹99,999 ₹89,999 Display WQHD+ 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO; 3200 x 1440 FHD+ 6.78-inch AMOLED; 2800 × 1260 Battery 5,000mAh 5,400mAh Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Storage 16 + 512 GB 16 + 512 GB

Coming to the camera, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features the Leica 50MP Quad Cameras set-up, with a 50MP primary lens, floating telephoto lens, periscope lens, and ultra-wide lens. The Vivo X100 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX989 (OIS) rear camera, a 50MP wide-angle AF lens, and a 50MP telephoto (OIS) lens.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, while the Vivo X100 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.