Xiaomi 14 Ultra vs Vivo X100 Pro | Features, prices, specs, and more

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra and Vivo X100 Pro are both ultra-premium phones nearing the ₹1 lakh mark, but how do they differ?

Published - November 04, 2024 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Xiaomi 14 Ultra, pictured on the left, and Vivo X100 Pro, pictured on the right

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, pictured on the left, and Vivo X100 Pro, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Xiaomi and Vivo; compiled on Canva by The Hindu

While Chinese phone makers are known for making budget-friendly offerings and entry-level phones for Indian users in a price sensitive market, brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus are also expanding their list of premium and ultra-premium offerings.

Two examples include the Xiaomi 14 Ultra and the Vivo X100 Pro, the former partnering with Leica while the latter teamed up with Zeiss, in order to let users experience premium photography powered by analogue masters.

Let’s look at how else they differ.

Vivo, Xiaomi lead as Indian smartphone market grows 7% in first half of 2024: Report
Xiaomi 14 UltraVivo X100 Pro
Price₹99,999₹89,999
DisplayWQHD+ 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO; 3200 x 1440 FHD+ 6.78-inch AMOLED; 2800 × 1260
Battery5,000mAh5,400mAh
ProcessorSnapdragon 8 Gen 3MediaTek Dimensity 9300
Storage16 + 512 GB16 + 512 GB

Coming to the camera, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra features the Leica 50MP Quad Cameras set-up, with a 50MP primary lens, floating telephoto lens, periscope lens, and ultra-wide lens. The Vivo X100 Pro features a 50MP Sony IMX989 (OIS) rear camera, a 50MP wide-angle AF lens, and a 50MP telephoto (OIS) lens.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Xiaomi HyperOS, while the Vivo X100 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 14.

