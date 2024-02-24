Xbox to bring 4 popular games to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation

February 24, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST

Xbox revealed on Wednesday that it plans to bring four popular games to Nintendo Switch and Sony platforms this spring. The revelation follows a tantalizing hint dropped on a recent official Xbox podcast, creating a buzz within the gaming community.

Leading the charge is “Pentiment” from Obsidian Entertainment, a narrative adventure game renowned for its distinctive visual style. Scheduled to hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on February 22, this game promises a unique gaming experience.

Next in line is “Hi-Fi RUSH,” a rhythm-based action game developed by Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks. PlayStation 5 players can anticipate its arrival on March 19 (midnight UTC), with pre-purchase options available on the PlayStation 5 digital storefronts starting February 22.

“Grounded,” another creation from Obsidian Entertainment, ventures into the co-op survival adventure genre. Set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16, it comes with cross-play support, fostering seamless collaboration across various platforms.

Closing the roster is the maritime adventure “Sea of Thieves” from Rare, making its debut on PlayStation 5 on April 30, with PlayStation 5 players able to wishlist it from February 22.

Emphasizing their commitment to cross-play support, Xbox is creating a gaming ecosystem that spans Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, enabling players to embark on adventures together. These additions join a lineup of well-loved franchises like Minecraft, Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo, expanding their reach across platforms.

While commenting on the development, Matt Booty, President, Game Content & Studios, Xbox, said” As both a publisher and platform, we remain dedicated to reaching players wherever they may be, by expanding access to games across diverse audiences and devices. Central to our mission are our players and the dynamic communities they cultivate around their cherished games.”

