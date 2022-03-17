Xbox Series S can become a portable gaming device with xScreen

The gaming accessory comes with an 11.6-inch 1080p 60hz IPS screen and integrated speakers with built-in controls, allowing quick access to volume, brightness and other screen functions.

UPspec Gaming’s ‘xScreen’ attaches onto the Xbox Series S, transforming the gaming device into a laptop form factor that can be easily transported and used anywhere there is a power outlet. | Photo Credit: UPspec Gaming

The gaming accessory comes with an 11.6-inch 1080p 60hz IPS screen and integrated speakers with built-in controls, allowing quick access to volume, brightness and other screen functions.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series S, launched in late 2020 alongside its bigger sibling, Series X, is the smallest Xbox console yet from the tech giant. Now, an Australia-based start-up is offering an integrated folding screen that can turn the compact and powerful gaming console into a portable device for gaming enthusiasts.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

UPspec Gaming claims its ‘xScreen’ seamlessly attaches onto the Xbox Series S, transforming the gaming device into a laptop form factor that can be easily transported and used anywhere there is a power outlet. Only the original Xbox power cable is required to power the single cohesive unit.

Also Read | Microsoft strides into the gaming metaverse

The gaming accessory comes with an 11.6-inch 1080p 60hz IPS screen and integrated speakers with built-in controls, allowing quick access to volume, brightness and other screen functions. According to the firm, it is designed to fit within the footprint of the Series S and create the smallest possible form factor when closed for protection and easy transport.

It has HDMI and USB power connectors that are aligned to the Xbox and plug in as part of the attachment process, forming part of the structural connection of the xScreen to Series S.

The hardware accessory also includes built-in sensors that send HDMI-CEC shutdown commands to the Series S when the xScreen is closed. This, according to the company, will execute the Xbox shutdown action protecting both devices as the main exhaust vent on the Series S is covered when the xScreen is closed.

Moreover, the Australian firm claims that the xScreen is rated to withstand the typical exhaust vent temperatures after long play sessions.

Also Read | Microsoft working to bring the Xbox experience to more people globally

Once the Series S and the xScreen are connected, gamers have to just tighten two thumbscrews to complete the attachment process. Additionally, xScreen’s side latches are user-removable and the company offers replacement latches in different colours as an optional accessory for gamers, along with other accessories like custom carry case and stand feet.

UPspec Gaming’s xScreen was launched on Kickstarter in July 2021. It is now available to order through the company’s website for $249.99 (about ₹19,000) with worldwide shipping facility.