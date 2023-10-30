X users whose posts are corrected won’t get revenue share

October 30, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

X users whose posts are corrected by having a Community Notes label attached to them will not be eligible to receive their share of revenue, announced owner Elon Musk on Sunday.

“The idea is to maximize the incentive for accuracy over sensationalism,” he said.

Since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israeli civilians, war-related misinformation has flooded the platform formerly known as Twitter. Even EU industry chief Thierry Breton criticised the company for keeping up illegal content as well as disinformation.

As Israel bombarded Gaza, killing thousands of Palestinian civilians, both antisemitic and Islamophobic content was spread across X. Users posted AI-generated photos, as well as mislabelled videos of graphic violence and executions.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

X CEO Linda Yaccarino said earlier in October that thousands of Community Notes - Twitter’s way of adding more context to misleading or inaccurate posts - were being rolled out to combat misinformation.

As part of creator monetisation programmes rolled out by Musk, more X users can get a share of revenue for creating and sharing viral content. Many have exploited this scheme to share violent and provocative content from the conflict, even if it is false. Community Notes have helped clarify some but not all of these instances. However, the Notes are applied often hours or even days after the misleading post is published.

Musk has repeatedly called on X users to act as journalists and upload videos and reports from their locations instead of relying on official news establishments.

As X marks one year since its takeover by the Tesla billionaire, it it pivoting to serve paying users and also looking to introduce more banking, job hunting, and revenue earning features.