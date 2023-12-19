X users post graphic or illegal videos in effort to get money from ads and views

December 19, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:42 pm IST

Some users who pay for their verified blue-tick status on Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter), are posting graphic videos or illegal content to get views from other users, which translate to cash.

This subset of users is posting footage of George Floyd’s dying moments, graphic video clips of children suffering because of the Israel-Hamas conflict, a link to a site that claims it uses the latest tech to undress women in photos, and gory videos of people being killed in road accidents.

These posts were mostly shared by entertainment and non-news accounts on X that have paid for verification, or by non-verified accounts seeking more views. The videos have received thousands or millions of such views.

For example, a now-deleted X post published on December 15, promoted a website and claimed it could undress women in photos by using AI software. Clicking the link took the user to a website that played a clip of a woman in nightwear being digitally stripped naked.

It was not clear whether the website genuinely morphed the photos with AI or used photoshopped presets instead. The post thumbnail showed a purported chat exchange where a user threatened another woman with the nude photos. The post received over 130,000 views on X and stayed up for hours before being deleted.

X enables verified users to “share revenue from verified user’s organic impressions of ads displayed in replies to content you post on X,” according to an official website post. Corporate ads on X were previously found to have been placed near pro-Nazi content, prompting companies such as IBM, Disney, and even the European Union to pause ad spending on the platform.

Some ads by UNICEF India and Gates Foundation India ran under the accounts of popular X users who were accused of spreading hate against marginalised groups.

Other verified accounts on X post content that is legal or even sourced from news websites, but present the videos’ most graphic moments without context in order to shock users and source views. One example was the post showing a woman falling with her child through an escalator, and saving the child before dropping to her death. The original X post does not mention the source of the clip or mention that it is from 2015 and took place in China.

A clip by the same account that showed a woman’s bungee cord snapping as she jumped, had an ad for the ZTE Corporation placed in its comments. The video was posted on December 18 and recorded over 70,000 views in just a day.

In response to the companies which stopped spending on X advertisements due to concerns surrounding ads being placed near hateful or controversial content, X CEO Linda Yaccarino tried to allay fears of hate speech on X while Musk swore at the exiting advertisers.