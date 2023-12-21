X users face hour-long outage; services restored now

December 21, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Social media platform X suffered an outage for over one hour on Thursday, as users complained about non-accessibility of posts on the platform.

The services were back and posts became visible after sometime, but some users were unable to see several of their posts in recent past on the platform, formerly known as Twitter.

According to Downdetector, the complaints started surfacing around quarter to 11 a.m. IST with over 4,000 users reporting about the glitch. Globally, 73,800 problem reports poured in on the outage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 64% of the users reported about the glitch on X app and 29% on the website, according to Downdetector.

The app displayed 'welcome to your timeline' message in place of the feed. There is no official word yet from the company about the snag.

The problem was recorded across various geographies, and not confined to India.

"Havin issues with my Twitter timeline this morning!! It seems stuck at last night and won let me refresh. Seems to want me to 'get started' by using contacts in my address book!," a post from an account by name of Asha Hick appeared on Downdetector.

Downdetector sources various complaints made online over outage of social media platforms or digital networks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.