X unveils early version of video and audio call feature

October 26, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:37 pm IST

X owner Elon Musk announced an early version of video and audio calls on the platform formerly known as Twitter

The Hindu Bureau

The feature is not yet available to all [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk on Thursday announced an early version of the video and audio calling feature on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the feature is not yet available to all, it can be accessed by enabling video and audio calls in the ‘Direct Messages’ menu under the ‘Privacy and Safety’ section of the app settings. Users will have to update their app first.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino also unveiled the video call feature with a screenshot that displayed the standard picture-in-picture setup and icons for speakerphone settings, video and microphone on/off settings, and an option to end the call.

Ads for major organisations run under X accounts sharing hate speech

Neither Musk nor Yaccarino mentioned whether the video and audio calls are encrypted or whether they will be encrypted in the future. They also did not reveal whether it will be a paid feature.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“Still a beta product, but it is promising,” Musk posted on X on Thursday.

X on October 18 announced it was rolling out a ‘Not a Bot’ test programme in New Zealand and the Philippines to make new, unverified X users pay $1 a year for interaction privileges on the platform.

Musk and Yaccarino have been unclear about whether or not all X users will have to pay a fee to access platform features in the future.

