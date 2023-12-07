HamberMenu
X to start hiring engineers in Japan, CEO says

X, formerly Twitter, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said the social media platform will start hiring engineers in Japan

December 07, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Reuters
Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post.

Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Social media platform X will start hiring engineers in Japan, chief executive Linda Yaccarino said in a post on Thursday.

Nikkei earlier reported Yaccarino as saying X would start hiring engineers in 2024 and establish an app development team to develop functions and advertising products for the Japanese market.

The development team will create a mechanism for low-cost ads in order to explore demand from small and midsize businesses in Japan, the report added.

Elon Musk curses out advertisers who left X over antisemitic content

X has struggled to retain advertisers since Elon Musk acquired the company in October 2022, and faced a fresh exodus from major brands including Apple, Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery in recent weeks over rising concerns about antisemitic content.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe  to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk has offered a "full apology on the issue and full explanation", Nikkei quoted Yaccarino saying, adding that X would also reinforce to its team in Japan to deal with inappropriate content.

