ADVERTISEMENT

X experiences brief technical outage as users unable to load new posts

Updated - August 28, 2024 10:27 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:20 am IST

Elon Musk-owned X appeared to be down for a number of users on Wednesday morning, as Downdetector logged thousands of complaints

The Hindu Bureau

Elon Musk-owned X also suffered an outage during an interview with Donald Trump on the platform some weeks ago [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

X (formerly Twitter) appeared to be down for a number of users on Wednesday morning, as Downdetector recorded hundreds of reports from India regarding technical issues with the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many India-based users were unable to load new posts or refresh their feeds. A large majority of issues seemed to stem from the app, per Downdetector.

Screenshot showing a sharp spike in user complaints regarding X, on Downdetector | Photo Credit: Downdetector

Elon Musk’s X counts Binance, Jack Dorsey, Andreessen Horowitz, a Saudi prince and others as investors

The number of complaints was far higher for users based in the U.S., with over 30,000 reports recorded by Downdetector.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few weeks ago, a Spaces conversation between Musk and former president Donald Trump was interrupted by an outage, which Musk claimed was a “massive” cyber-attack. However, X has been prone to tech outages and glitches since Twitter was reluctantly acquired by Musk in a $44 billion deal he wanted to call off.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Musk has criticised Twitter’s code in the past, calling it “brittle.”

The outage appeared to be a brief one, lasting less than an hour in total.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US