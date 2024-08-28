X (formerly Twitter) appeared to be down for a number of users on Wednesday morning, as Downdetector recorded hundreds of reports from India regarding technical issues with the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Many India-based users were unable to load new posts or refresh their feeds. A large majority of issues seemed to stem from the app, per Downdetector.

The number of complaints was far higher for users based in the U.S., with over 30,000 reports recorded by Downdetector.

A few weeks ago, a Spaces conversation between Musk and former president Donald Trump was interrupted by an outage, which Musk claimed was a “massive” cyber-attack. However, X has been prone to tech outages and glitches since Twitter was reluctantly acquired by Musk in a $44 billion deal he wanted to call off.

Musk has criticised Twitter’s code in the past, calling it “brittle.”

The outage appeared to be a brief one, lasting less than an hour in total.

