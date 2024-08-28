GIFT a SubscriptionGift
X experiences brief technical outage as users unable to load new posts

Elon Musk-owned X appeared to be down for a number of users on Wednesday morning, as Downdetector logged thousands of complaints

Updated - August 28, 2024 10:27 am IST

Published - August 28, 2024 09:20 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Elon Musk-owned X also suffered an outage during an interview with Donald Trump on the platform some weeks ago [File]

Elon Musk-owned X also suffered an outage during an interview with Donald Trump on the platform some weeks ago [File] | Photo Credit: Reuters

X (formerly Twitter) appeared to be down for a number of users on Wednesday morning, as Downdetector recorded hundreds of reports from India regarding technical issues with the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Many India-based users were unable to load new posts or refresh their feeds. A large majority of issues seemed to stem from the app, per Downdetector.

Screenshot showing a sharp spike in user complaints regarding X, on Downdetector

Screenshot showing a sharp spike in user complaints regarding X, on Downdetector | Photo Credit: Downdetector

Elon Musk’s X counts Binance, Jack Dorsey, Andreessen Horowitz, a Saudi prince and others as investors

The number of complaints was far higher for users based in the U.S., with over 30,000 reports recorded by Downdetector.

A few weeks ago, a Spaces conversation between Musk and former president Donald Trump was interrupted by an outage, which Musk claimed was a “massive” cyber-attack. However, X has been prone to tech outages and glitches since Twitter was reluctantly acquired by Musk in a $44 billion deal he wanted to call off.

Musk has criticised Twitter’s code in the past, calling it “brittle.”

The outage appeared to be a brief one, lasting less than an hour in total.

