ADVERTISEMENT

X says it outpaced Twitter in terms of accounts suspended for child sexual exploitation

December 30, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

X said in a report that it suspended more than 11 million accounts for child sexual exploitation in eleven months, which was more than Twitter in 2022

The Hindu Bureau

X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk-owned X said in a report that it outpaced Twitter in terms of suspending accounts for violating its child sexual exploitation policies, based on a yearly comparison.

Between January and November this year, X permanently suspended over 11 million accounts for such violations, while Twitter suspended around 2.3 million accounts in all of 2022, X said in the blog post published on Thursday.

X also said it sent 430,000 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline in the first half of 2023, while Twitter sent over 98,000 reports through all of 2022.

ALSO READ
Cybercriminals use Israel-Hamas conflict to spread crypto fundraising scams on X, Telegram and Instagram: Report

“In February 2023, we sent our first ever fully-automated NCMEC CyberTipline report. Historically, every NCMEC report was manually reviewed and created by an agent. Through our media hash matching with Thorn, we now have high-confidence CSAM [child sexual abuse material] hash matches that we automatically suspend, deactivate, and report to NCMEC without human involvement,” said the post, adding that it was also looking into videos, GIFs, and keywords to track child sex abuse-related content.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites which claim to “undress” girls from real photos.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in November 2022. Since then, he has faced criticism for bringing back banned accounts and promoting antisemitic speech.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US