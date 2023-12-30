GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

X says it outpaced Twitter in terms of accounts suspended for child sexual exploitation

X said in a report that it suspended more than 11 million accounts for child sexual exploitation in eleven months, which was more than Twitter in 2022

December 30, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites [File]

X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk-owned X said in a report that it outpaced Twitter in terms of suspending accounts for violating its child sexual exploitation policies, based on a yearly comparison.

Between January and November this year, X permanently suspended over 11 million accounts for such violations, while Twitter suspended around 2.3 million accounts in all of 2022, X said in the blog post published on Thursday.

X also said it sent 430,000 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline in the first half of 2023, while Twitter sent over 98,000 reports through all of 2022.

ALSO READ
Cybercriminals use Israel-Hamas conflict to spread crypto fundraising scams on X, Telegram and Instagram: Report

“In February 2023, we sent our first ever fully-automated NCMEC CyberTipline report. Historically, every NCMEC report was manually reviewed and created by an agent. Through our media hash matching with Thorn, we now have high-confidence CSAM [child sexual abuse material] hash matches that we automatically suspend, deactivate, and report to NCMEC without human involvement,” said the post, adding that it was also looking into videos, GIFs, and keywords to track child sex abuse-related content.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

However, X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites which claim to “undress” girls from real photos.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in November 2022. Since then, he has faced criticism for bringing back banned accounts and promoting antisemitic speech.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Twitter

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.