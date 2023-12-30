December 30, 2023 08:39 am | Updated 08:47 am IST

Elon Musk-owned X said in a report that it outpaced Twitter in terms of suspending accounts for violating its child sexual exploitation policies, based on a yearly comparison.

Between January and November this year, X permanently suspended over 11 million accounts for such violations, while Twitter suspended around 2.3 million accounts in all of 2022, X said in the blog post published on Thursday.

X also said it sent 430,000 reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline in the first half of 2023, while Twitter sent over 98,000 reports through all of 2022.

“In February 2023, we sent our first ever fully-automated NCMEC CyberTipline report. Historically, every NCMEC report was manually reviewed and created by an agent. Through our media hash matching with Thorn, we now have high-confidence CSAM [child sexual abuse material] hash matches that we automatically suspend, deactivate, and report to NCMEC without human involvement,” said the post, adding that it was also looking into videos, GIFs, and keywords to track child sex abuse-related content.

However, X has previously hosted illegal content, including posts promoting deepfake-creation sites which claim to “undress” girls from real photos.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in November 2022. Since then, he has faced criticism for bringing back banned accounts and promoting antisemitic speech.