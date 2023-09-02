HamberMenu
X’s new privacy policy will allow biometric data collection, info usage for AI training

X’s updated privacy policy, which will come into effect this month, allows more types of data to be collected from users

September 02, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Collection of users’ biometric data will be based on their consent, according to the privacy notice [File]

Collection of users’ biometric data will be based on their consent, according to the privacy notice [File] | Photo Credit: AP

In a new privacy policy slated to come into force on September 29, X (formerly Twitter) has said it may collect users’ biometric data and their professional qualifications among other data points, and that it might use the collected information for AI training.

Collection of users’ biometric data will be based on their consent, according to the privacy notice. Other types of potentially sensitive information that may be collected include “metadata related to Encrypted Messages” and the contents of Direct Messages (DMs), their recipients, and the date/time of messages.

“We may use the information we collect and publicly available information to help train our machine learning or artificial intelligence models for the purposes outlined in this policy,” said X.

Elon Musk has expressed his vision for an X “everything app” which will allow users to make payments, stream entertainment, use the application across devices and ecosystems, access news, generate revenue, and find jobs.

This week he announced that audio and video calling capabilities would come to the platform, but did not specify when this would happen. He also seemed doubtful about effectively bringing encryption to these features.

X’s privacy policy said there were instances when user data could be sold to third parties.

“We may share, sell, or transfer information about you in connection with a merger, acquisition, reorganization, sale of assets, or bankruptcy. This Privacy Policy will apply to your personal information that is shared with (before and after the close of any transaction) or transferred to the new entity,” said X’s new policy.

