X, formerly Twitter, back up after outage: Downdetector

August 29, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

X, formerly known as Twitter, was back up on Monday after facing a disruption in the United States

Reuters

X, formerly known as Twitter, was back up on Monday [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was back up on Monday after facing a disruption in the United States, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

At one point, there were more than 18,000 incidents of people in the United States reporting issues with X, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

X did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

