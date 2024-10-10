GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

X changes revenue model to reward paying users, moving away from ads

X announced that ads in replies would no longer impact users’ payouts

Updated - October 10, 2024 03:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Musk, despite promising earlier to remain politically neutral and balanced, has also burst out as a strong supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump [File]

Musk, despite promising earlier to remain politically neutral and balanced, has also burst out as a strong supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump [File] | Photo Credit: AP

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X announced that it was changing its payment model, so that eligible users will be rewarded when other paid subscribers to X engage with their content, instead of being financially rewarded for ads in their replies.

“Ads in replies will no longer impact your payout. Instead, you’ll be paid based on engagement with your content from Premium users. So, when your followers subscribe to X Premium and engage with your content, they support you directly,” said a post from the official X account on October 9, as it promised that payouts would grow because the Premium offering was growing as well.

There are several Premium tiers, with India-based users getting options ranging from paying ₹215.87 monthly, or ₹340 monthly, to ₹680 monthly, with those who are paying the most getting a fully ad-free experience, a large reply boost, and the ability to write articles natively on X.

Elon Musk’s X counts Binance, Jack Dorsey, Andreessen Horowitz, a Saudi prince and others as investors

A number of verified accounts on X already post large volumes of what is known as “bait” in order to farm engagement and earn money from the same. This can include machine generated content, provocative media, offensive posts, etc.

While X previously backed ads in replies as a way to let users earn revenue, multiple large corporate advertisers have suspended their branding activities on the platform. Many were concerned about the optics of ad placements on a site where users have complained of rising hate speech.

Musk, despite promising earlier to remain politically neutral and balanced, has also emerged as a strong supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump, as well as conservative politics.

Published - October 10, 2024 02:57 pm IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.