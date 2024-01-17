X account of Hindutva Watch organisation withheld in India

January 17, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The X account of Hindutva Watch, a group that records and researches hate crimes against India’s religious minorities and marginalised communities, was withheld in the country in response to a legal demand.

Their handle, @‌HindutvaWatchIn, resulted in a blank page with a notice confirming the action.

The platform compiles news reports that record persecution targeting India’s Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and tribal people. It also keeps track of lynching incidents across the country.

Hindutva Watch founder Raqib Hameed Naik posted on X on Tuesday that the account was withheld based on a demand from the Indian government, and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime had a history of suppressing “free press & critical voices.”

Naik shared links to Hindutva Watch’s other social media channels.

According to the Hindutva Watch website, the X handle had a little over 77,000 followers before it was withheld in India.

