Today’s Cache | World’s largest iPhone factory faces protests

November 24, 2022 04:53 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST

Apple’s supplier site in a city in central China is now a centre of protest.

John Xavier

A file photo of the Apple Inc. logo seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York | Photo Credit: Reuters

(This article is part of Today’s Cache, The Hindu’s newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and policy. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here.)

Apple supplier Foxconn is facing protests as employees clash with police over delayed pay and working conditions. Zhengzhou, known locally as “iPhone city,” has an estimated 200,000 workers who are engaged in iPhone production.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a report by Wall Street Journal, videos were circulating in chat groups of workers. The footages showed chaotic scenes at the factory in Zhengzhou, locally known as the “iPhone city,” where Foxconn assembles most of the world’s latest iPhones.

Protests erupted in the world’s biggest factory after employees came to know that expected bonuses would be delayed. They pulled down tents that were set up outside the facility. Glass entrance doors were smashed as cops clad in hazmat suits tried to control protesting workers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

That Journal noted that Foxconn confirmed the violence was related to concerns over pay for some new workers. The company claimed it always honours contractual obligations and said it will communicate with employees and the government to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Last month, the Cupertino-based company announced it expected lower shipments of its premium iPhone 14 models as a result of disruptions caused by covid lockdowns at the Zhengzhou facility. According to some reports, since October, several workers have escaped from the locked-down facility. This has led to Apple’s supplier promising higher salaries and bonuses to retain staff.

Apple is said to looking to future-proof itself from the disruptions due to government policies in China. It has told its suppliers to actively plan on increasing production outside of China.

Some experts point to the problem in Foxconn’s facility is a result of Apple’s production demands, and that the company should not blame its supplier for what is happening on the ground.

According to the Journal, one recorded video footage had workers shouting “Stand up for your rights!” as they watched columns of water spray over a fire near the gate to a dormitory building.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US