World’s first floating Apple Store to open in Singapore

Apple on Monday unveiled its first floating Apple store on the waters of Marina Bay in Singapore, describing it as the iPhone-maker’s most ambitious retail project.

The store Apple Marina Bay Sands opens to visitors on Thursday, September 10. It is located in an upscale area of the city state, near Marina Bay Sands hotel and casino.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open the breath-taking Apple Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, building on our commitment to this special place that began more than 40 years ago,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s SVP of Retail and People, said in a statement.

The store is surrounded by water, and its glass dome offers a 360-degree panoramic view of the city. Apple said that the sphere is a first-of-its-kind, comprised of 114 pieces of glasses with only 10 narrow vertical mullions for structural connection.

Inspired by Pantheon in Rome, the store has baffles on the interior wall of the sphere to provide a night time lighting effect. Trees in the interior of the dome provide additional shading and soft shadows through the foliage.

As visitors enter the dome, they will find a shop floor with all Apple gadgets on display with a video screen, and a seating area to host talks and tutorials.

At the lower level of the store, underneath the dome is Apple’s first underwater boardroom where entrepreneurs and developers interested in receiving training and advice can meet with Apple team members.

Other than the look of the store, the captivating feature is the staff’s ability to speak 23 languages. The 148-member Apple team is all set to welcome visitors with rigorous health safety measures.