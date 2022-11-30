World’s first e-passport that meets security needs of quantum computing era: Report

November 30, 2022 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

A security controller made by Infineon Technologies can protect biometric and demographic data held in e-passports from conventional and quantum computers, a report from Biometric Updates shared.

This makes it the first technology that ensures electronic passports that meet the security needs of the quantum computing era.

The prototype uses a quantum computer-resistant version of the Extended Access Control (EAC) protocol that secures the passport holder’s biometric information during authentication.

It also enables contactless data transfer between the e-passport and checkpoint terminals.

The updated methods being used in e-passports are also compatible with current established structures.

The technology uses cryptographic methods Dilithium and Kyber, which were selected by the U.S. National Standardisation Institute (NSIT) in 2022 after a worldwide competition for post-quantum cryptography, the report shared.

Currently being displayed at Trustech, the technology was developed with Fraunhofer Institute for Applied and Integrated Security (AISEC) and Bundesdruckerei (German Federal Printing Office).