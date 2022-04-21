World’s first crypto-backed payment card launched

The Card is linked to a Nexo-provided, crypto-backed credit line that allows cardholders to use their digital assets as collateral rather than selling them.

Nexo’s zero-cost credit will be available to eligible Nexo clients in Europe | Photo Credit: Nexo

Nexo, a leading regulated institution for digital assets, is partnering with Mastercard to launch the world’s first crypto-backed payment card that will allow users to spend without selling their digital assets.

Nexo’s zero-cost credit will be available to eligible Nexo clients in Europe.

The Card is linked to a Nexo-provided, crypto-backed credit line that allows cardholders to use their digital assets as collateral rather than selling them, Nexo said in a release.

The credit line is dynamic and can use multiple assets as collateral, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

The card will be accepted by 92 million merchants worldwide where Mastercard is accepted, allowing investors to spend up to 90% of the fiat value of their crypto without selling any of it. Users can also earn up to 2% crypto cash back with each transaction, according to the release.

The Card also comes with direct Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations. Cardholders can add it to their preferred mobile wallet from the Nexo Wallet App.

The company is planning to add a debit-type card functionality to it and expand the offering internationally beyond Europe later.