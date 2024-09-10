GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Workers at Samsung India plant strike, partly hitting production

E. Muthukumar, who heads the Samsung India union, said many people dressed in company uniform sat outside the plant and demanded a wage hike and better working hours

Published - September 10, 2024 09:50 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India have begun an indefinite strike to demand higher wages, partly hitting production.

FILE PHOTO: Hundreds of workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India have begun an indefinite strike to demand higher wages, partly hitting production. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hundreds of workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in southern India have begun an indefinite strike to demand higher wages, partly hitting production on Monday, a union leader told Reuters.

The strike comes after Samsung Electronics' biggest union in South Korea held a four-day strike in August demanding higher wages and bonuses after talks with management fell through.

Samsung employs under 2,000 workers at its Sriperumbudur plant near the city of Chennai which makes refrigerators and washing machines. Around half of the daily production was affected at the factory as many workers did not turn up for work, an industry source with direct knowledge said.

E. Muthukumar, who heads the Samsung India union, said many people dressed in company uniform sat outside the plant and demanded a wage hike and better working hours.

Samsung Electronics wins cutting-edge AI chip order from Japan's Preferred Networks

"The strike will go on," he said, without giving a time frame.

A Samsung India spokesperson said in an email the company actively engages with "workers to address any grievances they may have and comply with all laws and regulations".

Samsung will "ensure that there is no disruption to our consumers", he added.

Samsung counts India as a key growth market. Set up in 2007, the Sriperumbudur plant is one of two factories that Samsung operates in India, with the other in Noida in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh where it manufactures smartphones.

Samsung has brought in contract staff to ensure there are no large scale production disruptions ahead of a festive Indian season when electronic sales rise, the industry source said.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:50 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / science and technology / gadgets (general) / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.