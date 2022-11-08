Wordle gets an official editor to pick the next word

Onboarding an official editor will not impact the gameplay 

The Hindu Bureau
November 08, 2022 16:59 IST

A file photo of the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Wordle will now have a dedicated editor for picking answers, The New York Times announced on Monday.

Tracy Bennet will be taking charge as the editor. She will provide a list curated by NYT that will be programmed and tested, similar to the crosswords and Spelling Bee games.

The Wordle gameplay, however, will not be affected.

The change is possibly to ensure that NYT can line up its own solutions for the popular word puzzle instead of relying on a list of answers that users can find online.

In an article on Bennett’s appointment, Everdeen Mason, the NYT’s editorial director of games, shared that the “answers will be drawn from the same basic dictionary of answer words, with some editorial adjustments to ensure that the game stays focused on vocabulary that’s fun, accessible, lively and varied”.

Wordle was bought by The New York Times earlier this year. The publication has continued investing in the game ever since.

